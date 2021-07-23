Photo

In Photos: 32nd Olympic Games commence with a remote yet spectacular opening ceremony amid COVID-19 protocols

By FPJ Web Desk

Fireworks light up the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.
AFP Photo

The COVID 19-hit 32nd Olympic Games formally began on Friday with a glittering opening ceremony, which sought to take the spotlight away from the gloom of a raging pandemic and put it firmly on the sporting excellence that the event promises to unleash.

'United by Emotion' was the theme of the night which opened with a countdown video dating back to the time when Tokyo won the bid to host the Games in 2013 before persevering through a year of postponement due to the pandemic.

It was followed by a 20-second indigo and white fireworks to display the colours of the Tokyo 2020 emblem and shaped like a fan, which is an auspicious symbol in Japanese culture.

Japanese emperor Naruhito walked in with International Olympic Committee head Thomas Bach.

The opening ceremony is being held at the Olympic Stadium where the track and field events will be held.

As decided weeks ago, there were no spectators to witness the spectacle, which was watched by about a 1,000 dignitaries including US First Lady Jill Biden.

The ceremony sought to celebrate the athletes, who went through a whirlwind of emotion ever since the pandemic took away precious training time and left them grappling with the fear of the unknown.

Here's a look at day one of the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

Fireworks light up the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.
Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP
Performers assemble the Olympic Rings during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.
Photo by Dylan MARTINEZ / POOL / AFP
Performers assemble the Olympic Rings as fireworks go off overhead during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.
Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.
Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP
Tokyo: Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo.
Shuji Kajiyama/AP/PTI
US First Lady Jill Biden observes a moment of silence during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.
Photo by Dylan MARTINEZ / POOL / AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron greets people ahead of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.
Photo by Dylan MARTINEZ / various sources / AFP
President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach (L) and Japans Emperor Naruhito wave during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.
Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP
Netherlands King Willem-Alexander uses a sword to cut a ribbpn during the opening of TeamNL Olympic Festival on the sports beach of The Hague on 23 July, 2021. - The three-week festival is dedicated to the Olympic Games that take place in Tokyo.
Photo by Remko de Waal / ANP / AFP
Peformer Misia sings the Japanese national anthem "Kimi Ga Yo" during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.
Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.
Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.
Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.
Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP
Israels flag bearer Hanna Minenko (L) and Israels flag bearer Yakov Toumarkin lead the delegation during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.
Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP
Cameroons delegation enters the Olympic Stadium during Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremonys parade of athletes, in Tokyo on July 23, 2021.
Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP
A member of Kuwaits delegation records with his mobile phone as he enters the Olympic Stadium during Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremonys parade of athletes, in Tokyo on July 23, 2021.
Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP

With inputs from PTI.

