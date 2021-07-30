Heavy rains trigger landslides on national highways in Himachal, West Bengal; see photos & videos

Heavy rains triggered a landslide on National Highway (NH)-10 near Kalimpong on Friday, ANI reported.

NH-10 connects Gangtok (Sikkim) with Siliguri (West Bengal). The road was blocked & traffic movement was affected. Road clearing operations are currently underway.

In Himachal Pradesh, the National Highway-707 was blocked near the Barwas area due to a landslide in Sirmaur district's Kamrau tehsil, reported news agency ANI on Friday.

Even, Chandigarh-Manali highway was blocked near the Mandi area following a landslide.

Meanwhile, As many as 144 tourists are stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti following a cloudburst and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, according to a statement issued here on Thursday.

The district administration said 204 people were stuck in Pattan Valley, of which 60 were rescued by police and Fire Department officials with the help of a ladder bridge.