Maharashtra: Shiv Sena ministers, legislators to donate one month's salary for victims of floods and landslides

Heavy rains last week caused massive floods and landslides in large parts of Maharashtra, especially in the coastal Konkan and Western Maharashtra. At least 209 people have died, while 4,34,185 people have been evacuated from their homes.
Meanwhile, as per the suggestion of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, all Shiv Sena ministers and legislators will donate their one month's salary for victims of recent floods and landslides.
Besides, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators in Maharashtra will donate their one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for relief and rehabilitation of flood and rain-affected people in the state, party MLA Ashish Shelar said on Wednesday.
Shelar made the announcement after holding a meeting with the party's state unit chief Chandrakant Patil and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.
"All legislators of the BJP in lower and upper houses will donate a month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The decision was taken in a meeting attended by state chief Chandrakant Patil and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis," he said.
"It is our request to the chief minister to accept our salaries for relief and rehabilitation work. The state should also provide additional assistance to the affected people," Shelar added.
(With PTI inputs)
