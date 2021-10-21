Healthcare workers celebrate as India achieves major milestone of 'one billion' COVID-19 vaccinations; see photos and videos

India on Thursday achieved the major milestone of 100 crore vaccination-mark, nine months after the nationwide inoculation programme was started to protect the people against Covid-19.

The CoWin portal mentioned that a total of 100 crore vaccine doses has been administered so far to the eligible population under the vaccination drive in India.

India's vaccination drive against the Covid pandemic was launched on January 16, 2021.

As India has achieved this historical landmark, the health ministry has planned several events to mark the occasion. The Health Minister released a song and an audio visual film to celebrate the milestone of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses. Mandaviya released the film and song at the Red Fort. In another event, PM Modi visited the centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives blessings to a healthcare worker during his visit to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in New Delhi on Thursday. India crosses 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a security personnel during his visit to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in New Delhi on Thursday. India crosses 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he arrives at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in New Delhi on Thursday. India crosses 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital as India crossed the 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine dose milestone, in New Delhi. | PTI

Healthcare workers at Dr B R Ambedkar Satabdi Hospital in Kandivali celebrate India crossed the 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine dose milestone on Thursday, October 21, 2021. | BL Soni

Healthcare workers at Dr B R Ambedkar Satabdi Hospital in Kandivali celebrate India crossed the 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine dose milestone on Thursday, October 21, 2021. | BL Soni

Health workers celebrate as India crossed the 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine dose milestone, at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. | PTI

A beneficiary receives a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a health care centre, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Healthcare workers celebrate 100 crore vaccination doses completion in India. | AFP

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers distribute sweets to celebrate India administering its billionth Covid-19 vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Delhi on October 21, 2021. | AFP

Volunteers decorate a vaccination centre to celebrate India administering its billionth Covid-19 vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Delhi on October 21, 2021. | AFP

A health worker (L) registers a man for a dose of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Delhi on October 21, 2021. | AFP

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 04:10 PM IST