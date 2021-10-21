e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 12:25 PM IST

As India crosses 1-billion vaccination mark, over 103 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs, says Centre

The Government of India so far has provide a total of 1,03,53,51,045 to States and UTs (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category, informed the ministry in an official statement.
FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | ANI

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that he government has provided more than 103.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to States and union territories (UTs).

The statement further added that more than 10.85 crore (10,85,69,250) balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

Meanwhile, India's overall COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore mark on Thursday at 9.47 am.

Data from the Health Ministry indicates that as of 10 am on October 21, a total of 1,00,00,15,714 jabs have been administered. According to updates shared by the government, this is the fastest vaccination drive ever conducted by the country after India began its vaccination drive on January 16 this year.

"As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs," said the ministry.

India reported 18,454 fresh COVID-19 cases and 160 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Thursday morning shows that 17,561 people also recovered during this time. With this, the country's active COVID-19 case tally has now risen slightly to stand at 1.78 lakh.

On the other hand, two vaccines have been approved for use on minors - Covaxin for those above two years of age, and ZyCoV-D for all above 12 - these are yet to be made available to the public.

With Agencies Inputs

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 12:25 PM IST
