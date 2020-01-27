Grammys 2020: Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and other celebs slay at the red carpet

The red carpet fun is back! Hollywood's biggest musical event, the 62nd annual Grammy awards, has rolled out and many auteurs have started to walk down the red carpet in all grace and style.

The Grammy awards are not just about music, it is also one of the most looked out for red carpet events, where music stars descend in their best outfits.

Billie Eilish, who has a signature style of baggy clothes, lime green hair, opted for a green and black loosely-fitted ensemble.

The 18-year-old accessorized the outfit with matching earrings and gloves.

The highlight of the whole look was her long nails painted in a matching green colour.