Grammys 2020: Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and other celebs slay at the red carpet

The red carpet fun is back! Hollywood's biggest musical event, the 62nd annual Grammy awards, has rolled out and many auteurs have started to walk down the red carpet in all grace and style.
The Grammy awards are not just about music, it is also one of the most looked out for red carpet events, where music stars descend in their best outfits.
Billie Eilish, who has a signature style of baggy clothes, lime green hair, opted for a green and black loosely-fitted ensemble.
The 18-year-old accessorized the outfit with matching earrings and gloves.
The highlight of the whole look was her long nails painted in a matching green colour.
American singer-songwriter Lizzo grabbed eyeballs at the red carpet for her exquisite ensemble.
Slaying the all-white look, the singer was seen wearing a white low-neck tube gown which bore a slit on one side. Lizzo took a white fur stole to complete the look with her white heels.
Stealing the show, Lil Nas X was seen electrified with his bright pink Versace haute couture. The singer accessorised the look with a matching hat that made everyone gasp out loud. The '7' singer is nominated in three categories for the annual award function.
Pulling out all of the stops at the occasion, Billy Porter was seen wearing a blue shimmery dress which he paired with a matching tassled hat. Making a bold style statement, the performer was seen wearing a blue shimmery eye make-up and accessorised his look with an equally glitzy purse and neck choker.
Other celebrities that made heads turn with their glamorous ensembles at the red carpet of the event were Ariana Grande, Rosalia, Dua Lipa among others.
With inputs from Agencies
