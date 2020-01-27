Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra stuns in a sexy Ralph and Russo gown with a plunging neckline

Priyanka Chopra isn't hitting the headlines as a nominee or winner at the Grammys, so she decided to get a bit of the spotlight with her innate style quotient.
The actress arrived in style to root for her husband Nick Jonas, who has been nominated for his song 'Sucker' with the other Jonas Brothers Joe and Kevin. The desi girl opted for a custom made Ralph and Russo gown in the colour white, decked with tassels along the sleeves and a plunging neckline that accentuated her belly piercing.
Meanwhile Nick wore a fawn coloured suit and let his wife steal the thunder on the red carpet. "This guy," she shared on Instagram, with a photo of her and her beau striking a pose hours before making their way to the event.
Not just that, Priyanka also paid tribute to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant in a special way at the Grammys. The annual ceremony isn't only focused on music, as news broke earlier on Sunday that Bryant and his daughter had passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
Many took to the star-studded ceremony to pay their respects to the NBA legend, including Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Common and Priyanka.
The Indian actress took a moment to style her decorated nails with the number "24" written on her index finger, reports eonline.com.
That number belonged to Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years before he retired in 2016.
"RIP Mamba," Priyanka shared on Instagram Story with a purple heart emoji, alongside an image of her tribute.
