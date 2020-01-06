From Jennifer Aniston to Taylor Swift - Best and worst dressed at Golden Globes 2020

The 77th edition of the prestigious Golden Globe 2020 awards ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States. The starry event saw eminent personalities arrive in style at the red carpet.

Known as Hollywood's most glitzy gala, the event bestowed accolades on artists, who were recognised for their excellent contributions in films and television.

Among those who grabbed eyeballs with their stunning looks were Priyanka Chopra, Sofia Vergara, Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman among others.

Check out the pictures below.