From Jennifer Aniston to Taylor Swift - Best and worst dressed at Golden Globes 2020

Golden Globes 2020 saw eminent personalities arrive in style at the red carpet

The 77th edition of the prestigious Golden Globe 2020 awards ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States. The starry event saw eminent personalities arrive in style at the red carpet.

Known as Hollywood's most glitzy gala, the event bestowed accolades on artists, who were recognised for their excellent contributions in films and television.

Among those who grabbed eyeballs with their stunning looks were Priyanka Chopra, Sofia Vergara, Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman among others.

Check out the pictures below.

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston
Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig
Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek
Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson
