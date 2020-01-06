77th Golden Globe LIVE Updates: Ramy Youssef takes home first award for Best Performance in a TV series

Actor Russell Crowe won a Golden Globe for his portrayal as late Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes in "The Loudest Voice", but he was absent from the ceremony due to the Australian bushfires.

He won the trophy in Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category at the award ceremony here. Actors and presenters Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston revealed that he skipped the ceremony to be with his family.

"Russell Crowe could not be here with us tonight because he is at home in Australia protecting his family from the devastating bushfires," Aniston said.

(IANS)