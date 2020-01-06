77th Golden Globe LIVE Updates: Ramy Youssef takes home first award for Best Performance in a TV series

Russell Crowe sends out message on climate change while receiving the Best Performance by an Actor award
Actor Russell Crowe won a Golden Globe for his portrayal as late Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes in "The Loudest Voice", but he was absent from the ceremony due to the Australian bushfires.
He won the trophy in Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category at the award ceremony here. Actors and presenters Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston revealed that he skipped the ceremony to be with his family.
"Russell Crowe could not be here with us tonight because he is at home in Australia protecting his family from the devastating bushfires," Aniston said.
(IANS)
'Parasite' makes history at Golden Globes 2020, wins Best Foriegn-Language Film
The South Korean thriller 'Parasite' took the coveted Golden Globe home by winning the award for the best foreign-language film.
Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' has been making the right noise among moviegoers. Their predictions don't seem to have gone wrong after all.
Bong, who used a translator to deliver his acceptance speech said, "Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films." "Just being nominated along with fellow, amazing international filmmakers was a huge honour," The Hollywood Reporter cited him as saying.
(ANI)
Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' wins Best Screenplay
Edging out all the other competitors from the category of Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture, Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' bagged the award at Golden Globes on Sunday.
The film faced tough competition from much-acclaimed movies like 'Marriage Story', 'Parasite', 'The Two Popes' and 'The Irishman'.
In his acceptance speech, Tarantino dedicated his win to "the dean of screenwriters" Robert Bolt, while also congratulating himself for solely writing the script of the movie. "I did it," cited The Hollywood Reporter.
(ANI)
Fleabag bags the Best TV series in Comedy award
The Amazon Prime based comedy series surpassed other widely acclaimed shows like 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', 'The Politician', 'The Kominsky Method' and 'Barry'.
The lead actor of the series, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, also received the Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in the comedy genre.
The series, which is a recipient of Emmy Awards, revolves around the life of a witty yet confused woman and her journey of love and self-exploration.
(ANI)
Ramy Youssef takes home first award for Best Performance in a TV series
Actor Ramy Youssef took home his first Golden Globe at the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony for his role in the series "Ramy".
He won in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy category. This was the actor's first Golden Globe nomination.
"This is thanks to God. Look, I know you guys haven't seen my show," the actor joked as he got on the stage on Sunday night to accept the award from stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.
"We made a specific show on a Arab Muslim family living in New Jersey and this means a lot," he added.
(IANS)
Dropping a major angelic moment, Billy Porter slays the white-feathered outfit
American singer-performer, Billy Porter, dropped the major angelic moment when he arrived on the red carpet in a white suit connecting with a dramatic full feathery train.
Porter is nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - drama for his role in Pose.
Porter, who is known for his bold style, complete his look with a squared mini sling bag in all smiles.
The singer documented his unusually attractive outfit from the red carpet on his Instagram stories.
(ANI)
Carol Burnett Award recipient Ellen DeGeneres arrives in style at red carpet
Adding another feather to her hat, American comedian Ellen DeGeneres is all set to receive the esteemed Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes 2020.
The host and comedian from the famous 'The Ellen Show' who is already a recipient of 30 Emmy Awards arrived at the red carpet of the glorious Golden Globe Awards in style on Monday.
The Carol Burnett Award by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will be conferred to the 61-year-old American celebrity at the 77th Annual Golden Globes.
At the red carpet of the award function, DeGeneres looked all beamingly happy donning a dark blue blazer and a black shirt underneath.
(ANI)
