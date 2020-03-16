Empty Shivaji Park, airport workers playing Ludo: Mumbai looks like a ghost town amid coronavirus outbreak

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that there is no proposal of discontiunation of railway and bus services in the state. However, the patients to test positive in the state rose to 39 on Monday, the highest in any state in the country.

Pimpri-Chinchwad has recorded the most 9 cases, Pune 7, Mumbai 6, Nagpur 4, Yawatmal 3, Kalyan 3, Navi Mumbai 3, while Raigad, Thane, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad have reported one case each.

Mumbai meanwhile bore a deserted look with schools closed, airport empty and even Shivaji Park eerily vacant.

