Coronavirus update in Maharashtra: Uddhav promises no proposal to discontinue railways and bus services; cases rise to 39

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that there is no proposal of discontiunation of railway and bus services in the state. However, the patients to test positive in the state rose to 39 on Monday, the highest in any state in the country. Pimpri-Chinchwad has recorded the most 9 cases, Pune 7, Mumbai 6, Nagpur 4, Yawatmal 3, Kalyan 3, Navi Mumbai 3, while Raigad, Thane, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad have reported one case each.

The government has also decided to postpone all ongoing exams in the state, Thackeray told reporters at his official residence Varsha in south Mumbai.

The next 15 to 20 days are important for the state as far as containment of the coronavirus spread is concerned and people should be extra vigilant on this aspect, he said.

There should be no crowding at religious sites in view of the novel coronavirus threat, though worship there may continue, he said.

The authorities in the state have decided to shut down the Siddhivinayak and Tuljabhavani temples for devotees. Also, the Ajanta and Elora caves will be closed for tourists.

Earlier, the Minister of Public Health Rajesh Tope informed the media that the elections to municipal corporations, gram panchayat and nagar panchayats have been postponed. He also said that they have asked the universities to postpone the examinations in the state. The schools and colleges will be shut for both urban and rural areas. However, the board exams will continue as per the schedule.

