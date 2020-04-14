Coronavirus in Mumbai: Sea of migrants in Bandra demand to return home, view pics

Social distancing went for a toss when over 3,000 stranded, hungry and angry migrants from different parts of India thronged near the Bandra railway station on Tuesday demanding that they should be given transportation to return to their native places immediately.

The Mumbai Police, which attempted to cajole them from jamming there in such large numbers, resorted to a mild lathi charge when sections of the restive hordes threatened to go out of control.

By 6 p.m., Mumbai Police spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok informed that "the crowd had dispersed" while local police sources said that the "situation is under control, and the entire area would be sanitised" as a precautionary measure.

The gathering -- violating strict prohibitory orders enforced throughout the state -- took place barely a couple of km from 'Matoshri', the private residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The incident has sparked a political row.

Here are the pictures of the sea of migrants and other images from the Maximum city: