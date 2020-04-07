BMC sanitises area around Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree after tea seller tests COVID-19 positive, view pics

After the owner of a popular tea stall in Kalanagar, Bandra (East), near Matoshree -- the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray -- tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday evening, the area was sealed by civic authorities.

Also, on Tuesday, nearly 100 security personnel deployed at Matoshree, were quarantined and swabs were sent for the COVID-19 test. Also, fuming and sanitisation was conducted in the area. Here are the pictures: