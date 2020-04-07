Matoshree Coronavirus Scare: 100 security personnel deployed for CM Thackeray quarantined, swabs sent for testing

On Tuesday, nearly 100 security personnel deployed at Matoshree, the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, were quarantined and swabs were sent for coronavirus test after a tea-seller in the area was tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
All 100 security personnel have been quarantined and kept in nearby guesthouse. Even four persons residing in the building of the tea-seller have been placed under quarantine, Mumbai Police sources told news agency ANI.
After the tea vendor was tested positive, the BMC sealed area near Matoshree and civic officials sprayed disinfectants in the area.
A tea-seller near Matoshree was tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Meanwhile, in view of rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the civic body has procured a new machine for speedy tests which will be installed at Kasturba Hospital.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 891 cases, including 56 cured and discharged and 45 deaths.
With an increase of 354 COVID-19 cases, India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, said the Ministry. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114.
