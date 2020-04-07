Matoshree Coronavirus Scare: 100 security personnel deployed for CM Thackeray quarantined, swabs sent for testing

A tea-seller near Matoshree was tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Meanwhile, in view of rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the civic body has procured a new machine for speedy tests which will be installed at Kasturba Hospital.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 891 cases, including 56 cured and discharged and 45 deaths.

With an increase of 354 COVID-19 cases, India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, said the Ministry. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114.