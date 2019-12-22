Bhumi, Kiara, Sonam and other celebs dazzle at auction hosted by Isha Ambani

Saturday night, Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani Piramal hosted an auction for a noble cause that saw several celebs mark an attendance. From Bollywood, fashion to sports, the star studded affair was certainly a night to remember.
The hostess Isha herself was decked up in elegance in a strapless metallic gown. Joining her were other members of the Ambani clan, including Nita Ambani who looked stunning in an all-black gown. Newlyweds Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani also twinned in black. Shloka wore a sheer gown embellished with tassels all over. She accessorised with a quirky clutch in the shape of a boombox.
According to reports, the auction is being held to help eminent architect and interior designer Rooshad Shroff raise funds for a new girls school in Jaisalmer. The auction will consist of limited edition plates, created by 13 prominent personalities from the fields of architecture, fashion, interior design and visial art, across India.
Among those who sashayed in style were the Kapoor family, including Anil Kapoor with wife Sunita, Rhea Kapoor with boyfriend Karan Boolani, and Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja.
Others who graced the occasion were ace Tennis star Sania Mirza, actors like Swara Bhasker, Bhumi Pednekar, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Swara Bhasker, Ritesh Deshmukh with wife Genelia, and Huma Qureshi to name a few. Also present were Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Gauri Khan.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)