One year of epic Ambani Wedding: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal celebrate first wedding anniversary

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot last year on December 12 and the couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. India’s biggest business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani married to Anand Piramal, son of Ajay Piramal – chairman of Piramal group, on December 12, 2018. Let's take you down the memory lane.
The Ambani wedding, reportedly, was the world’s most expensive wedding with a budget of 724 crore. The pictures from the wedding went viral on the internet as the whole nation watched the extravagant star-studded affair.
The pre-wedding of Isha and Anand took place in Udaipur and was attended by major stalwarts like Hilary Clinton and John Kerry. Not only did the politicians attend the festivities, they even grooved to the beats of Bollywood music.
Shah Rukh Khan led the Ambani troupe in the sangeet ceremony followed by Aamir Khan and several other celebrities.
Beyonce gave a power-packed performance at the pre-wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. The pop star performed on Sunday night for a star-studded audience. Beyonce performed on numbers like “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran and belted out her greatest hits.
Shah Rukh Khan dancing with his wife Gauri Khan is very rare as we have rarely seen the couple dancing together at an event. The two made a stunning entry at the event and left everyone completely struck with their performance and charm. The couple danced on the song Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.
