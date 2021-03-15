Aryan Khan, Deepika, Malaika, and others attend Alia Bhatt's birthday bash while Ranbir Kapoor battles COVID-19

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turned 28 on Monday (March 15). The ‘Highway’ star who is out of quarantine after her beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19, celebrated her big day with friends from the industry at a party hosted by filmmaker-producer Karan Johar.
In attendance were Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji and more. Check out the pictures below.
Majorly missing her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor after he tested positive for COVID-19, Alia on Friday shared a picture holding hands with the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star.
The actress also informed that she has tested negative for Covid-19 and has resumed work.
Piquing the interests of her fans for her much-anticipated film 'RRR', Alia on Sunday teased her character of 'Sita' by sharing a glimpse from the movie.
The 'Student Of The Year' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a silhouette image of her character as 'Sita'.
The faded image shows Alia sitting at a dark place in front of Lord Ram's idol.
Assuring fans that her look will be unveiled on her birthday, she wrote in the caption, "coming tomorrow #RRR".
The movie also features Ajay Devgn, besides superstars Jr NTR, and Ram Charan. Several actors from overseas including Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson have also been roped in for the flick.
Helmed by 'Baahubali,' director SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya, the much-talked-about film 'RRR,' will release in multiple languages on October 13 this year.
Besides that, Bhatt is awaiting the release of "Gangubai Kathiawadi", directed by Bhansali and director Ayan Mukerji's three-part fantasy trilogy "Brahmastra".
The actor recently announced that she will star and co-produce "Darlings", which is backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Bhatt's banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.