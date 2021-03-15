Aryan Khan, Deepika, Malaika, and others attend Alia Bhatt's birthday bash while Ranbir Kapoor battles COVID-19

Majorly missing her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor after he tested positive for COVID-19, Alia on Friday shared a picture holding hands with the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star.

The actress also informed that she has tested negative for Covid-19 and has resumed work.

Piquing the interests of her fans for her much-anticipated film 'RRR', Alia on Sunday teased her character of 'Sita' by sharing a glimpse from the movie.

The 'Student Of The Year' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a silhouette image of her character as 'Sita'.

The faded image shows Alia sitting at a dark place in front of Lord Ram's idol.

Assuring fans that her look will be unveiled on her birthday, she wrote in the caption, "coming tomorrow #RRR".