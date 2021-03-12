Watch: Alia Bhatt attends Maha Shivratri Puja after testing negative for COVID-19

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Thursday informed that she has tested negative for Covid-19, in a health update she shared on Instagram story. Alia added in the statement that she has resumed work the same day.
"I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe! You please do the same. Love to you all #dogazkidoori #maskhaizaroori," she said.
After sharing the news on social media, Alia visited a temple on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. She was accompanied by filmmaker and friend Ayan Mukerji.
For those unversed, Alia undertook Covid test after director Sanjay Leela Bhansali reportedly tested positive for the virus earlier this week. She has been shooting lately for Bhansali's upcoming film "Gangubai Kathiawadi" in the city.
Meanwhile, Alia's rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor has tested Covid-19 positive and is living under home quarantine.
On the work front, Bhatt is awaiting the release of "Gangubai Kathiawadi", directed by Bhansali and director Ayan Mukerji's three-part fantasy trilogy "Brahmastra".
She will also be seen in director S S Rajamouli's upcoming Telugu period action drama "Rise Roar Revolt" ("RRR").
The actor recently announced that she will star and co-produce "Darlings", which is backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Bhatt's banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.
