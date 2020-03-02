Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora set couple goals as they step out on dinner date; see pics

Bollywood's hottest couple, Malaika Arora and Arjun kapoor were spotted in town as they stepped out for a dinner date. The lovebirds were snapped at Farmer's Cafe in Bandra, the ultimate food hub to spot Bollywood stars.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's wedding rumours have been in the air, ever since the duo made their relationship public. And the couple makes several heads turn every time they step out together. On Sunday, the couple decided to step out for a dinner date and their pictures are setting couple goals.

Malla looked as hot as ever, in a white midi dress and bare face with no make-up. While, the 'Panipat' actor kept it casual in a black t-shirt and charcoal grey trousers.