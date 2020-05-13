In Pics: Funeral of Aamir Khan's longtime assistant Amos held at Mumbai

Superstar Aamir Khan's longtime assistant Amos passed away on Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 60.

Amos, who had been working with Aamir for the past 25 years, was taken to the Holy Family hospital where he breathed his last.

Aamir's close friend and "Lagaan" co-star Karim Hajee said Amos collapsed in the morning and was rushed to the hospital by the actor, his director-wife Kiran Rao and their team.