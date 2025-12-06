Patanjali Yogpeeth, Russian Govt Sign Historic MoU To Boost Yoga, Wellness & Cultural Ties |

New Delhi, December 06: A significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Delhi between the Patanjali Group and the Government of Russia. The MoU was signed on behalf of the Patanjali Group by Swami Ramdev ji, and on behalf of the Government of Moscow (Russia) by Mr. Sergey Cheremin, Chairman of the Indo-Russia Business Council and Minister of Commerce of Russia.

Addressing the programme, Swami Ramdev ji said that this MoU focuses on the promotion of health and wellness, health tourism, exchange of skilled human resources, and research-related initiatives. He stated that people in Russia appreciate and actively practice yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy. He further said that our foremost goal is to take this wellness science of the sages to nearly 200 countries across the world, with Russia serving as the entry point.

The first major objective of this MoU is to expand Patanjali’s wellness services in Russia. Together with Russia, in-depth research will be conducted on reversing ageing and enhancing longevity, enabling the early detection of serious illnesses years before they manifest in the human body. The second objective is to share India’s spiritual knowledge, culture, yoga, Ayurveda, and invaluable heritage with Russia. For this purpose, India’s cultural and sage traditions will be taken to Russia.

The third objective of the MoU is to provide Russia with skilled labour and trained yogis from India. Under the Prime Minister’s Skill Development Scheme, Patanjali has been the only private partner to have trained more than two lakh people. Patanjali will supply skilled yogis and trained workers to Russia. Additionally, under this MoU, leading Indian brands will be promoted in Russia and Russian brands in India. The world-class Patanjali brand will be taken to Russia, enabling Russian citizens to benefit from Patanjali’s high-quality products.

Swami Ramdev ji stated that India and Russia are friendly nations. India has had an emotional connection with Russia even before independence, which continues to this day. People in India recognize Russian President Mr. Vladimir Putin as a strong global leader, and the world is well aware of his courage, bravery, and valor. Some influential people are unhappy with the friendship between India and Russia, but under all circumstances, Russia was, is, and will remain India’s friend. From spiritual, religious, economic, political, and social perspectives, India and Russia are inseparable friends and will continue to be so.

On this occasion, Mr. Sergey Cheremin said that they will strengthen their partnership with Patanjali. He said that by adopting Patanjali’s yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy, they aim to transform the lifestyle of the people of Russia and make them healthier and disease-free.