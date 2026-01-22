Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates Patanjali Emergency And Critical Care Hospital In Haridwar

Amit Shah Inaugurates Patanjali Emergency And Critical Care Hospital In Haridwar |

Haridwar, January 22, 2026: The Patanjali Emergency and Critical Care Hospital, operated by Patanjali Yogpeeth, is the world’s first integrated medicine system and a global centre that combines yoga, Ayurveda and modern medicine. It will provide world-class healthcare services to citizens across India.

Today, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Bhai Shah inaugurated the hospital. During the visit, he also inspected the Emergency and Critical Care Hospital and appreciated this initiative of the integrated medicine system. He said this hospital has become the world’s first hybrid hospital.

It is known that the Home Minister was on a two-day visit to Patanjali. During this time, he held detailed discussions with Swami Ramdev on how yoga, Ayurveda and the Sanatan way of life can be established globally to create a disease-free world.

The Home Minister stayed overnight at the Patanjali Yogpeeth campus and discussed healthcare, education, Sanatan lifestyle and the ancient knowledge of sages with Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, and also learned about Patanjali’s future role in this direction.

His warm visit brought pride, inspiration and energy to the Patanjali family. On behalf of the Patanjali Yogpeeth family, Swami Ramdev Maharaj and Acharya Balkrishna Maharaj gave him a heartfelt welcome along with saints, devotees, disciples and students of Patanjali Gurukulam and Acharyakulam.

On this occasion, Patanjali Yogpeeth founder and president Swami Ramdev said it is a matter of pride for the entire Patanjali family that the world’s first integrated hospital has been inaugurated by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Bhai Shah, who upholds national duty, Sanatan Dharma and promotes yoga and Ayurveda.

Swami Ramdev said that at Patanjali, 90 to 99 percent of patients will be treated through yoga, Ayurveda, naturopathy, Panchakarma, Shatkarma, Panch Mahabhuta therapy, medicated water and food, fasting and spiritual practices.

He said the main causes of diseases are stress, inflammation and body impurities. At Patanjali, purification therapies such as Shirodhara, Akshi Tarpan, Karnapuran, Nasya, Abhyanga, Shankh Prakshalana, colon therapy and more than 100 types of Basti are used.

He informed that Patanjali is conducting joint research with around 10 AIIMS institutes, including Rishikesh, Delhi, Guwahati, Jammu and Kashmir, and Bhopal. Along with this, global-level research is being done with 25 major medical institutions across Australia, Europe and the United States.

Patanjali has complete scientific methods for animal trials, human trials and drug discovery. More than 1 billion people in India follow yoga and Ayurveda, and real-world evidence is available. Additionally, clinical evidence in the form of EMR data from 1.38 crore people is available.

Swami Ramdev said that in the cardiology department of this hospital, angioplasty, bypass surgery and pacemaker facilities are available for heart patients, but the effort is to ensure that 90 to 99 percent of people do not need these procedures.

Surgeries, pacemakers and stents will be used only for patients who do not recover naturally. The aim is to improve ejection fraction and reverse heart blockages naturally using remedies such as Hridayamrit, Cardio Grit, Arjuna bark, cinnamon and bottle gourd juice.

He said dependency on synthetic medicines like insulin for BP, diabetes and thyroid has been reduced, and kidney and liver diseases have been reversed, with full scientific modules and clinical data available.

Fatty liver (Grades 1 to 4), liver cirrhosis, hepatitis and liver cancer have also been reversed. Swami Ramdev said Patanjali is not against allopathy, but believes it should be used only when absolutely necessary. Patanjali is against unnecessary medicines, unnecessary surgeries and unnecessary testing.

Dialysis facilities are available for kidney patients, but efforts are made to avoid dialysis as much as possible. Before brain surgery, Patanjali focuses on therapies like Medha Vati and Memory Grit. In Yagya therapy, herbs such as Medha Yashti, Brahmi, Shankhpushpi and Jyotishmati are used. He also mentioned that medicine is moving toward pico medicine, even finer than nano medicine.

Swami Ramdev said that economically weaker patients will receive treatment at Patanjali, while well-off patients will be provided large-scale treatment facilities at very low cost. The world’s first integrated hybrid hospital has been established at Patanjali, and it will be expanded from Delhi to the entire country and the world.

A new era of integrated holistic treatment has begun from Patanjali, setting a new milestone in healthcare and inspiring future generations. He said the dream is to make India the health destination of the world, where people from across the globe come for yoga, Ayurveda, naturopathy, Panchakarma, Shatkarma and education.

He added that the new 250-bed ultra-modern hospital is based on the Patanjali Integrated Medicine System. It is equipped with modern allopathic diagnostic machines and facilities for complex brain, heart and spine surgeries.

Experienced specialist doctors in cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, general surgery, radiology, anesthesia, pathology, dental care, ICU and emergency medicine are available 24×7. The hospital will not only treat diseases but will work on the root causes through yoga, Ayurveda, naturopathy and lifestyle counselling.

On this occasion, Patanjali Yogpeeth General Secretary Acharya Balkrishna said that the world’s largest integrated medicine system hospital has been established by Patanjali. Through yoga, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Shatkarma and naturopathy, Patanjali has already treated 1.38 crore people from India and abroad.

Many patients who were abandoned by modern medicine come here. Earlier, 90 to 99 percent of patients were treated successfully, but in critical and emergency cases, modern support was needed.

This hospital has been established for critical and acute management, while chronic diseases were already being treated with excellent results. Ayurveda will remain the main treatment system, with allopathy as an optional support, keeping patient welfare as the top priority.

Modern machines and advanced technology will be used for diagnosis, and surgeries will be performed only when absolutely necessary. Treatment will begin with yoga, Ayurveda, Panchakarma and Shatkarma, and surgery will be done only in unavoidable cases.

Acharya Balkrishna said Patanjali represents a blend of science and tradition. Over 500 Patanjali scientists have developed evidence-based medicines through years of research that work at the root level for liver, kidney, heart, brain and respiratory diseases.

More than 5,000 research protocols and over 500 research papers published in international journals have helped establish Ayurveda as evidence-based medicine.

He further informed that 24×7 emergency and trauma services will be available at the Patanjali Emergency and Critical Care Hospital, including a modern emergency department, trauma care unit, high-end ICU, ventilator support and critical care ambulance services.

Facilities under the cardiology department include Cath Lab (Philips Azurion 3 M12), coronary angiography, angioplasty and stent implantation, pacemakers, ICD implants, ECG, Echo, Stress Echo and TMT. The neurosurgery department will handle brain and spine surgeries.

Orthopedics will provide joint replacement (knee and hip), fracture and trauma surgery. General surgery will include laparoscopic surgery, gall bladder, appendix, liver and pancreas surgery, laser surgery and diabetic foot treatment.

The gynecology and obstetrics department will provide normal and C-section deliveries along with laparoscopic and open surgeries. Nephrology and dialysis units will have B-Braun Dialog+ hemodialysis systems.

Acharya Balkrishna said that high-quality diagnostic services at low cost will now be easily available at Patanjali. A 24×7 advanced imaging and diagnostic center has been set up, offering MRI, digital X-ray and ultrasound services round the clock.