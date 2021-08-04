Zika virus in Maharashtra: State health dept is doing surveillance, cleaning water, fogging, says Rajesh Tope

After Maharashtra reported first ever Zika virus case few days ago, Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the state public department has taken steps on preventive actions such as fogging. "Our dept is also doing surveillance and cleaning water, he added.

Meanwhile, in Pune’s Belsar village, where the 50-year-old woman was found infected with the Zika virus, six persons have been found to be infected with chikungunya and one with dengue. They are currently undergoing treatment. The district health department in Purandar, in a collaboration with the community, has launched house-to-house surveys and an awareness campaign in 10 villages.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has sent a multidisciplinary team to Maharashtra to monitor the situation and support the state authorities in the management of Zika virus cases.