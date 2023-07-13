Zero Scrap Mission: CR Records Revenue of ₹81 Cr From Selling Scrap, Surpasses Proportionate Target by 36% | FPJ

The Central Railway has recorded a revenue of Rs 81.64 crore during the period from April to June 2023 through the disposal of scrap materials surpassing the proportionate target by 36.06%. The scrap sale in June 2023 amounted to Rs 36.35 crore. As per Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR, the annual target for scrap sales is set at Rs 300 crore.

This achievement is a result of the railway's dedicated efforts to achieve its "Zero Scrap Mission" and the effective implementation of the Government e Market (GeM) online procurement system.

"Central Railway's outstanding performance in achieving the Zero Scrap Mission has also earned it the top position in 10 out of 22 parameters for the prestigious Pt. Govind Ballabh Pant Shield for 2023. This recognition highlights the railway's commitment to cleanliness, efficiency, and effective resource management," Dr Shivraj Manaspure said.

Scrap sales at various locations

According to CR, scrap sales have taken place at various locations across all five divisions of Central Railway, namely Mumbai (Matunga Workshop), Pune, Solapur, Bhusaval, and Nagpur. The sold scrap items include EMU Coaches, ICF Coaches, Locomotives, Wagons, and other miscellaneous items.

The successful implementation of the Government e Market (GeM) online procurement system has facilitated smooth and transparent procurement processes, ensuring equal opportunities for vendors across India. By allowing the organization to select the lowest offer with high quality after careful evaluation of technical criteria, GeM has led to substantial cost savings for Central Railway.

During the April to June 2023 period, Central Railway procured goods and services worth Rs 110.89 crore through the GeM platform. This includes Rs 31.94 crore for goods and Rs 78.95 crore for services. The e-procurement system has played a crucial role in maintaining 100% availability of safety and passenger amenity items, eliminating any shortage of essential materials.

