YouTuber held for spreading fake news

Mumbai: The cyber wing of the Mumbai police has arrested a YouTuber Omar Sarvagnya for allegedly spreading fake news and rumours related to the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The police officials said that the Youtuber's videos were found to be defamatory and hampered the image of the state government and that of the Mumbai Police. The Mumbai police who received criticism for alleged 'poor handling of the case' has repeatedly denied any mishandling of the case.

According to the Mumbai police, last month an offence was registered against the YouTuber under the Indin Penal Code sections of 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes ), 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) and 504( intentional insult with intent to provide breach of peace).

During the course of the investigation, it is revealed that the videos uploaded by the YouTuber were defamatory and allegedly hampered the image of Maharashtra government and that of the Mumbai police. "Following the investigation, a summons under the section 41(A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was issued and the YouTuber was asked to appear before the investigation officer, said Rashmi Karandikar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), cyber cell.

Following the interrogation, Sarvagnya was arrested and later released on bail, said a police official.