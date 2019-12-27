'You (media) can say so,' says Balasaheb Thorat on Dy CM post for Congress

“You people from the media can say that Congress wants the post of deputy CM. We are on the final stage of finalising the cabinet expansion and the details will be out soon,” stated Thorat.

Further, Thorat also stated that the name of the Congress leaders who would be taking oath as ministers had been finalised.

“The delay in cabinet formation was caused as the entire state administration was in Nagpur for the winter session of assembly last week. Also it takes time to make preparations,” Thorat added.

Meanwhile, Sena MP and spokesperson, Sanjay Raut affirrmed it's only the CM who gets to decide the final allocation of ministerial berths. “Only the CM has authority in allotting berths.

The CM has discussed the matter with senior leaders of the other two parties and almost everyone is on the same page,” said Raut.