Congress leader Savitribai Phule quits party, says 'My voice is not being heard'

Former BJP leader Savitribai Phule, who had joined the Congress in March this year, has quit the party stating that her voice was not being heard in the party. She also said that she will afoat a new party in the ensuing year.

Phule had joined the BJP in 2000 and resigned from the BJP on the death anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar last year alleging that the party “was trying to create division in the society.”

In her political career, she was also associated with Mayawati led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). She had also contested the Assembly elections in 2002, 2007, and 2012 and had managed to win the 2012 elections. She later won in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections.