Yes Bank scam: Cox & Kings CFO, auditor are in ED net

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested CFO Anil Khandelwal and internal auditor Naresh Jain of Cox and Kings -- a global tours and travel company -- in a money laundering case linked with their ongoing Yes Bank probe.

On March 8 this year, the ED had arrested Yes Bank’s founder Rana Kapoor, who is in judicial custody. The agency has been since scanning the bank’s transactions with its customers.

These investigations have revealed that Yes Bank has a total outstanding of Rs 3,642 crores in respect of Cox & Kings. More important, CKG forged its consolidated financials by manipulating the balance sheets of overseas subsidiaries. In addition, some board resolutions submitted to banks for sanctioning the loans were also found to be forged.

The loan sanction from Yes Bank was driven by Kapoor and given after bypassing norms. “The ED has gathered evidence that there were clear instruction from Kapoor to the concerned bank officials to allow the said loan to continue and not to make efforts to recover it,” the agency said, after the arrests.