YES Bank Case: ED attaches Rana Kapoor's Rs 127 cr worth property in London

According to ED, information from a reliable source revealed that Kapoor is trying to alienate this property in London and that he has hired a reputed property consultant. Inquiries from open sources confirmed that this property has been listed for sale on several websites, the agency said.

ED had initiated investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Kapoor and others on the basis of FIR registered by Central Bureau of Investigation under sections 120B r/w 420 of IPC & Section 7, 12 & 13(2) r/w 13(1) (d) of PC Act, 1988.

CBI FIR disclosed that during April to June, 2018, M/s Yes Bank Limited had invested Rs. 3700 Crore in the short term debentures of M/s DHFL.

Simultaneously, Kapil Wadhawan of M)s DHFL paid kickback of Rs. 600 crore to Kapoor and his family members in the garb of loan of Rs. 600 Crore (given by M/s DHFL) to M/s DOIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt. Ltd (Rana Kapoor Group Company).

In addition to the above, M/s Yes Bank Ltd. had also sanctioned a loan of Rs. 750 Crore to M/s RKW Developers, a group company of DHFL beneficially owned by Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan and their family members. The said loan of Rs. 750 Crore had been sanctioned to them for their Bandra Reclamation Project, Mumbai, but the whole amount was siphoned off by Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan through their shell companies.

Kapoor, Kapil Wadhawan, and Dheeraj Wadhawan were arrested by ED for their role in money laundering and at present, they are in judicial custody.



Including this attachment of asset worth Rs.127 crore, total attachments under PMLA, in this case, comes to Rs. 2,011 Crore.

Among these attachments proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 600 Crore belong to Kapoor and the remaining attachment of assets worth Rs. 1.411 Crore is related to the Wadhawan brothers.

Prosecution Complaints have been filed against Rana Kapoor, Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan, and others. In another separate PMLA case, ED has also attached an asset amounting to Rs. 307 Crore of Kapoor.