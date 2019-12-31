Year ends with the coldest winter day on Tuesday

Mumbai: Mumbaikars woke up with a nip in the air on Tuesday morning as the city recorded the coldest day of the season with a record of 16.4 degree celsius, compared to 12.4 degrees celsius that was recorded in December 2018. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is the lowest minimum temperature recorded for December.

While temperatures have been above normal over the last few days, the minimum temperature recorded by IMD Santacruz observatory was 16.4 degrees celsius, which was three degrees below normal, while IMD Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees celsius.

KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, IMD on Tuesday morning tweeted, “Mumbai cooled today morning with the season's lowest so far, 16.4 deg. C. 2019 year is ending on a cooler note.”

The IMD official attributed the significant dip to dry Northerly/North-Westerly winds from the Himalayas over plains of North-west and Central India. “It is a seasonal phenomenon and temperatures are expected to fall further for the next three days. As a result of the snowfall over the Northern parts of the country, cool Northerly winds have brought down temperatures in Mumbai,” added the official.

Meanwhile, there has been a drop in maximum temperatures as well. For most part of December, the maximum temperature stayed around 33-35 degree celsius, causing days to be warmer. But in the last week of December, the maximum temperature dipped. Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 30 degrees celsius, two degrees below normal. The relative humidity recorded by IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatories was 41 per cent and 50 per cent respectively.

Earlier this month, the minimum temperature had dropped to 17 degrees celsius, giving a much cooler day to Mumbai but only to follow with a rise in minimum temperature going up to 22 degree celsius. But the last day of 2019 has brought in a much cool vibe.

The all-time lowest minimum temperature in December was recorded in 1949 at 10.6 degrees celsius. The lowest for the decade was recorded during 2011 and 2015 at 11.4 degrees celsius.

Though the city dwellers are enjoying the cold chills, doctors warn that the fluctuating temperature can give rise to seasonal diseases and warn people to take precautionary measures. "When there is a sudden change in temperature, the body fails to adjust with it and develop infections. People should be more cautious and carry warm clothes while travelling outside, especially in the early morning and night," said Dr Rajendra Patil, a general physician.

Echoing the similar point, Shweta Singh, a Mumbaikar, said, “We were waiting for winter for many days. The temperature was high during the day and pleasant at night due to which it affects health. It was a most awaited winter this year that we received on the last day of the year and hope in the new year we will get more chilly days.”