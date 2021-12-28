Year ender 2021: Here's how Central Railway strengthened infrastructure and executed various measures for making journey comfortable for commuters, see pics

Central Railway has taken several initiatives, strengthened infrastructure and executed various measures for making the journey of its customers and passengers comfortable this year.

The focus this year was more on improving the infrastructure works in general and fight against Covid-19 and enhancing the passenger amenities in particular.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the services resumed gradually and presently all suburban services are running on Mumbai Division and long-distance trains have been restored almost to pre-covid level.



FREIGHT PERFORMANCE

• Central Railway is in all likelihood will achieve best ever loading for any month in December 2021. So far, 6 million tonnes have been loaded in the month of December 2021.

• So far, 770 trips of Kisan Rail ran from January to December (till date) in 2021 and a total of 886 trips of Kisan Rail have been operated since inception.



VISION 2022

• Infrastructure upgradation on Neral –Matheran Light Railway

• More FOBs, Lifts, Escalators

• More AC local services

• Deccan Queen express new LHB rake.

• The Electrification of sections Jejuri - Shenoli (158 RKM), Kurduwadi – Latur (190 RKM), Mohol – Dudhani (91 RKM) & Lonand – Phaltan (26 RKM) are targeted to be completed in New Year.



Some of the highlights of Central Railway during the year 2021 are:



SUBURBAN SERVICES

• Extension of 44 Andheri services to/from Goregaon (All Andheri services extended to and from Goregaon)

• Increase in morning peak hour services on 4th corridor

• Introduction of 12 AC EMU services on harbour line



NON-SUBURBAN SERVICES

• MEMU services on Chalisgaon - Dhule section

• 12 rakes (6 trains) converted to LHB rake in the year 2021.

• Attached 166 additional coaches (AC-3 Tier, Sleeper and General Second class) to various trains for 1054 Trips.

• Ran 1742 special trains on various occasions like summer holidays, festival holidays etc.

• Speeding up of CSMT-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express and provision of additional halt at Gwalior; Also made as a daily train from 19.1.2021

• UTS Mobile App– linked with State Government portal for issuing Universal pass thereby confirming the person who has received both doses of vaccine and 14 days have lapsed since the second dose administered for the issue of season tickets/journey tickets.

• New theme-based colour schemed signages at CSMT

• New home platform at Kopar and Ambarnath stations

• Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) – 13 FOBs were provided during the year 2021

• FOBs on Central Railway are 319.

• Escalators on Central Railway are 125.

• Escalators- 5 twin escalators in Mumbai Division

• Lifts on Central Railway - 86.

• Wi-Fi – Now, the Wi-Fi facility covers 379 stations on Central Railway.

• New toilets at GTB Nagar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

• Braille tactile map at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

• Vistadome coach in Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express and Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen

• Hadapsar Terminal at Pune started

• Executive waiting lounge at CSMT.

• Yatri App for general information at stations

• Digital cloakroom at CSMT

• Restaurant of Wheels at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus commissioned. The other locations identified at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kalyan, Neral, Lonavala and Igatpuri on Mumbai division and Nagpur, Akurdi, Baramati, Chinchwad & Miraj stations on other divisions of Central Railway

• So far, 4687 CCTV provided at stations including 3450 in Mumbai Division till now.

• CCTV cameras installed in 200 ladies’ coaches of 37 suburban rakes

• Smart Saheli App for suburban women commuters

• Meri Saheli App for long-distance women passengers travelling alone

• Railway Flood Relief Team with motorized inflatable boats at strategic locations

• New Road Over Bridge constructed at Kalyan

• Launching of girders for Hancock Road Over Bridge

• Augmentation of waterways by micro-tunnelling method at Masjid and Sandhurst Road.

• Dudhani - Hotgi electrification (commissioned on 22.6.2021)

• Washimbe – Bhalwani electrification (26.33 KM commissioned on 27.10.2021)

• Dhalgaon - Kurduwadi electrification (136 TKM)

• Shenoli - Miraj electrification (101 TKM)

• Takari - Kirloskarwadi doubling (commissioned on 9.7.2021),

• Ambale - Rajewadi section doubling (CRS inspection completed on 20.6.2021)

• Jalgaon - Bhadli 11.51 km of Bhusaval-Jalgaon 3rd line

• Four Central Railway women hockey players Ms. Vandana Kataria, Ms. Monika Malik, Ms. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and Ms. Rajini Etimarpu represented Indian Hockey Team in Tokyo Olympics and secured 4th place. Out of which Ms. Monica Malik and Ms. Vandana Kataria have been conferred with Arjuna Award this year.

• Starting of Medical Oxygen plants at Solapur, Pune, Nagpur, Bhusaval and Kalyan.

• Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) implemented at Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Railway Hospital, Byculla.

• Vaccination of more than 90% staff

• An Online International Human Resource Summit organized by Pune Division of Central Railway on 19.3.2021.

OTHERS

• First ever on Indian Railways, all women gang started examining freight train rake at Carriage and Wagon Depot, Kalyan

• Shri Mayur Shelke, Pointsman, Vangani became a sensation for saving a six-year-old child who fell on track by endangering his life in front of a speeding train.

• A ramp constructed in 48 hours at Kalamboli yard for loading tankers on wagons. 16 oxygen special trains were operated from Mumbai.

• Automatic coach washing plant at Wadibunder.

• Electronic Interlocking for the operation of trains at Lonavala, Badnera, Dockyard Road, Gaigaon, Sewri and Alandi stations

• Matunga Workshop rolls out 100th LHB coach after maintenance

• CSMT becomes the first railway station in Maharashtra to get IGBC Gold certification. Solapur railway station also got IGBC Gold certification.

• Herbal garden at CSMT

• Central Railway develops a prototype coach for loading automobiles with improved features and side entry.

• Railway Hospital Kalyan gets a certificate of merit in the Hospitals sector from NECA.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 05:48 PM IST