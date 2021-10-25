'Yaha se shuru hua farzivada': Nawab Malik claims NCB's Sameer Wankhede used forged certificate for job; shares document

In his recent attack on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, NCP minister Nawab Malik shared a certificate and claimed that the officer has used forged document for his job.

The minister posted the image of the document with the caption 'Yaha se shuru hua farzivada'. The document looks like a birth certificate issued by BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. It mentions Sameer Wankhede's father's name as Dawood Wankhede. However, on the official website of NCB, the name of the officer is mentioned as Shri Sameer Dnyandev Wankhede.

The minister also shared a photo with the caption Pehchan kaon? The photo is a clipped part of an image that has been going viral with a claim that it is a photo of the officer's first marriage.

NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede fears false implication, approaches city police chief



Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Sunday approached the Mumbai police commissioner seeking protection from likely legal action "being planned" against him by unknown persons to falsely frame him concerning an alleged vigilance related issue.

In his single-page letter addressed to Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, Wankhede, who is at the centre of controversy surround the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drugs case, stated he came to know that some "precipitate" legal action for falsely implicating him is being planned by unknown persons in relation to the alleged vigilance related issue in NCB Cr. N. 94/2021.

He further mentioned that Deputy Director General (DDG) Mutha Ashok Jain has already referred the said matter to the Director General (DG) of NCB for necessary action.

Without taking names, Wankhede, an IRS officer of the 2008 batch, claimed the threat of jail and dismissal have been issued against him on public media by highly respectable public functionaries.

He requested the police commissioner to ensure that no such precipitate legal action is carried out to frame him falsely with ulterior motives.

(With PTI inputs)

Pehchan kaon? pic.twitter.com/S3BOL4Luc8 — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 25, 2021

Sameer Dawood Wankhede का यहां से शुरू हुआ फर्जीवाड़ा pic.twitter.com/rjdOkPs4T6 — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 25, 2021

Advertisement

New revelation by .@ASPatilOfficial in ongoing saga of #NCB case and its zonal director https://t.co/ZUgNZlWgXY — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) October 25, 2021

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 11:40 AM IST