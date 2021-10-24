Watch: Viral Video of NCB's mystery witness KP Gosavi making Aryan Khan talk over call to someone after arrest

A video of NCB witness KP Gosavi making Aryan Khan talk over call to someone has gone viral on the internet. It was tweeted by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who is KP Gosavi?

Gosavi is one of the nine independent witnesses in the cruise ship raid and alleged recovery of drugs, in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month.

According to police, Gosavi was booked for allegedly duping a Pune-based man on the pretext of offering a job in Malaysia.

Who is Prabhakar Sail?

He claims to be panch witness of NCB. He is also bodyguard and driver of KP Gosavi.

What is Aryan Khan drug case?

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 02:13 PM IST