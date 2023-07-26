WR's Flying Ranee Express To Get Revised Coach Composition from July 27 | FPJ

Mumbai: Four Second Class Chair Car coaches of the Flying Ranee Express have been replaced with General Second Class coaches. The revised coach combination will come into effect from July 27.

To make the traveling experience of passengers more comfortable and ensure safety, Western Railway replaced the conventional rake of Train No. 12921/12922 Mumbai Central – Surat Flying Ranee Express with an LHB rake (Linke Hofmann Busch) from July 16, 2023. Now, with a view to meeting the passengers' demand, Western Railway has decided to revise the coach composition of the train.

Coach composition

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the coach composition of the train, comprising 21 coaches (including Power Car), has been revised. The train will now run with 2 coaches of AC Chair Car, 10 coaches of Second Class Seating, and 8 coaches of General Second Class coaches.

Now the train will have Two AC Chair Car coaches, Seven coaches of Second Class Chair Car (D1 to D7), Three coaches of Second Class Chair Car, Three coaches of General Second Class, One General Second Class coach earmarked for First Class MST pass holders, Two General Second Class coaches earmarked for Second Class MST pass holders, One General Second Class coach earmarked for Ladies, and one General Second Class coach earmarked for Second Class MST Ladies pass holders.

