WR Mumbai Division Dy. CTI Reunites 9-Year-Old Boy with Family in Heartwarming Act | FPJ

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Ticket Inspector (Dy. CTI) of Western Railway's Mumbai Division, M.A. Siddique, in an exceptional display of compassion and dedication, reunited a 9-year-old boy with his family. On July 20, while doing his ticket checking duties, Siddique noticed an unattended boy in tears, desperately searching for someone at Dadar station. Concerned for the child's well-being, Siddique immediately approached the boy named Tanvir and inquired about his family. It became apparent that Tanvir had separated from his family and was in distress.

Announcements made over public announcement system

Siddique reassured the boy that he would help unite him with his family. The boy disclosed that he hailed from Kalyan, further motivating Siddique to take swift action. The Dy. CTI then escorted the child to the Head Ticket Checker's office at Dadar, where continuous announcements were made over the public announcement system, hoping to locate the boy's family. However, no one came forward initially.

Tanvir's family members were frantically searching for him on the platforms of Central Railway's Dadar station. Thankfully, word reached them that Tanvir was safe at Western Railway's Dadar office. The concerned family members were immediately contacted and called to Dadar.

Prioritizing safety and ensuring proper verification, Western Railway's officials thoroughly vetted Tanvir's family members. After confirming their identities, the delighted reunion took place, with Tanvir safely returning to his family.

A senior officer of Western Railway, praised the exceptional efforts of the ticket checking staff of Mumbai Division.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)