Mumbai News: Police Rescues Abducted & Abandoned Boy, Reunites With Family

The Crime Branch-10 rescued a 12-year-old boy who had been abducted from Madhya Pradesh by an unidentified individual on July 11. The boy was found in the Andheri area on July 19 and has been safely reunited with his family.

According to the police, the 12-year-old boy was abducted from his residence in Madhya Pradesh by an unknown person from the legal custody of complainant. The complainant promptly reported the incident, leading to the registration of a case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC Act at Sarai Police Station, Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh on July 11, 2023.

Boy was abducted from Madhya Pradesh

On July 19, Police Inspector Deepak Sawant, in-charge of Crime Branch-10, was on duty in the Andheri area with his team when he noticed a frightened young boy. Inspector Sawant engaged the boy in conversation and learnt only the name of his village. Realizing the gravity of the situation, the police officer contacted the Sarai police station in Madhya Pradesh to inquire about the missing child. They quickly gathered information confirming that the boy had been abducted.

The Mumbai police handed over the rescued boy to the Sarai police team from Madhya Pradesh, ensuring his safe journey back home.

Under the guidance of Raj Tilak Roshan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, and Mahesh Desai, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Deepak Sawant Police Inspector and his team conducted a thorough investigation. Their diligent efforts led to the safe return of the abducted boy.