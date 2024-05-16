Mumbai Weather: Rainfall & Thundershowers Likely; Highest Temperature To Go Up To 37°C | File

Mumbai: Mumbaikars woke up to a bright and sunny day, yet partly cloudy skies in some pockets. Excessive heat is expected to be a challenge for those who have planned outdoor routine for Thursday, May 16. As per the Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai-Colaba region will experience a maximum temperature of 37.6°C and a minimum temperature of 28.5°C. Mumbai suburbs too will record a maximum temperature of 37.2°C and minimum temperature of 28.8°C.

Three days after rains lashed parts of Mumbai along with a dust storm force winds. After this rain, temporary drizzle was felt in Mumbai. Weather observers point out that since past two days there has been a tremendous rise in the intensity of heat in Mumbai.

Local reports said that monsoon is likely to enter Andaman by May 19, according to Met department forecast which further said that the southwest monsoon winds will hit Kerala around May 31.

Maharashtra forecast

As per the Indian Meteorological Department the heat wave condition is expected to prevail in the state for next 48 hours. However, rain or thundershowers may occur at some places in Konkan, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada. Pune , Jalgaon, Dhule, Solapur , Satara, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed , Dharashiv , Jalna are also likely to experience thunderstorms. In north Maharashtra chances are high that it may rain at isolated places in Nashik and Ahmednagar.

As per IMD, "Isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-60 kmph) is very likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada on May 16 and 17th. Isolated hailstorm activity is very likely over Madhya Maharashtra on May 16”