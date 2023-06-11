Mumbai News: Kidnapped 3-Year-Old Boy Reunited With Parents By Police Within 3 Weeks

Sir JJ Marg police have successfully reunited a kidnapped 3-year-old boy with his parents within a week. The incident came to light when the mother of the victim Osmina Velian (32) approached the police station on June 4 to file an FIR.

According to the FIR, the mother was with her son at their residence, but it is alleged that a relative, Lalchand Shaikh, 32, had taken the boy out of their residence without her consent, leading to the boy’s disappearance.

Location traced to West Bengal

Acting swiftly, the police registered an FIR and launched a search operation. By tracing Shaikh’s mobile number and with inputs from reliable sources they traced the boy’s location in Kulberia, West Bengal.

On June 10, the father of the boy and one special unit of police traveled to Kulberia and they found the boy at Shaikh’s residence. The boy was handed over to the father and the accused had been nabbed from a nearby bus stop in Kulberia.

The motive behind the kidnapping remains unclear and the police will bring Shaikh to Mumbai for further investigation.

An FIR has been registered against Shaikh under section 363 (Punishment for Kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.