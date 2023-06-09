 Mumbai News: 4-Year-Old Kidnapped Girl Found In Less Than 36 Hours
Mumbai News: 4-Year-Old Kidnapped Girl Found In Less Than 36 Hours

The girl's mother is mentally unstable and her father was receiving cancer treatment, making the case a difficult one for the police. However, they were able to find her with the help of CCTV footage and by searching children's homes. The girl was reunited with her family.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 10:17 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: 4-Year-Old Kidnapped Girl Found In Less Than 36 Hours | Representational Image

The Mumbai Crime Branch successfully found and rescued a kidnapped four-year old girl within 36 hours. The case posed severe challenges as the girl’s mother is mentally unstable and was unable to provide accurate information or any recent photograph of the girl.

The complainant, the uncle of the girl, had reported that someone had taken advantage of his sister’s mental instability and abducted her daughter when he was not present at home between June 2 and June 4.

An FIR was filed at Mankhurd Police Station, prompting Unit 6 of the Crime Branch to take charge. Despite extensive CCTV footage examination of the area, no leads emerged. The girl’s photograph was shared with all police stations.

Found the child in a children's home

Upon searching children’s homes in Mumbai, they came across Shraddhanand Children’s Home in Matunga where they were informed that a four-year old girl had been left there a day ago by an unknown person. Through a video call, the family positively identified her and they were soon reunited.

Crime Branch found her within 36 hrs after FIR was filed

It still hasn’t been revealed how the girl left the house since her mother is mentally unstable and her father was in Rajkot receiving cancer treatment.

Despite the challenges, the Crime Branch, under the charge of DCP Raj Tilak Roshan, successfully reunited the girl with her family within 36 hours of filing the FIR.

