JNU Abduction Attempt Case: 1 Arrested, Security Tightened In University After Failed Kidnapping Bid

One arrest has been made in the attempt to kidnap case that took place in Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. The incident took place on Tuesday night and two cases have been filed by police. Hours after the abduction attempt on its campus, the university's security department on Wednesday announced that entry of outside vehicles will be restricted from 10 pm to 6 am, according to PTI.

Now, entry of outside vehicles not allowed from 10 pm to 6 am

"The competent authority has taken a serious view of the recent incidents where outsiders entered the JNU campus and created law and order problems during the night hours. In view of this, it has been decided to restrict the entry of outside vehicles from 10 pm to 6 am," read the university notice.

All residents to provide ID cards whenever asked by JNU security

"All residents of JNU are requested to produce their identity cards at the entry gate whenever asked by the JNU Security. Further, all residents are advised to confirm and identify their guests at the main gate either in person or through phone call. All the stakeholders are requested to cooperate with the security to ensure safe and secure campus," the statement further read.