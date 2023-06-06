Rajasthan Crime: Woman Kidnapped, Forcibly Married Even As She Kept Crying For Help; Shocking Video Surfaces

Stills from the video | Twitter

In a disturbing video from Rajasthan, a woman is seen crying for help as a man forcibly marries her while carrying her in his arms. The alleged incident is from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. AAP leader Naresh Balyan tweeted the video and questioned why no action had been taken into the incident. According to AAP Rajasthan leader Vinay Mishra, the girl was kidnapped by a gang of 15-20 people on June 1. The girl was kidnapped from the village of Sankhla in Jaisalmer. None of the accused have been arrested so far, said the AAP leader in his tweet.

In the video shared, it can be seen that a man has lifted a woman and makes round around some stubble burning as if to suggest it is a marriage ritual.

राजस्थान के जैसलमेर के सांखला गांव में दरिंदे एक लड़की को घर से जबरदस्ती उठाकर ले गए और फिर जबरदस्ती शादी कर ली, 1 जून को अपराधियों ने 15-20 लोगों के साथ लड़की का अपहरण किया था, लेकिन अभी तक कोई गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है।

@ashokgehlot51

जी किस अनहोनी का इंतजार कर रहे हैं आप?

AAP leader Vinay Mishra also tagged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the tweet. Mishra questioned the CM and asked him, "Are you waiting for an untoward incident to happen."

This incident comes to light despite Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurating offices of the peace and non-violence cell in all the districts of the state last month. At the time of its opening, he had said, "Rajasthan is the only state in the country where the Peace and Non-Violence cell has been set up."