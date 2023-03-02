Rajasthan Organized Crime Control Bill to be introduced in Assembly soon; read details here | File

Rajasthan: Looking at the increasing crime and gangster activities in the state, the Rajasthan government has decided to bring a bill against organised crimes on the lines of similar legislation in Maharashtra, UP, Delhi and Karnataka. The cabinet of ministers approved the draft of the Rajasthan Organized Crime Control (ROCC) Bill on Wednesday. The bill will be introduced in the assembly soon.

The statement issued by the government after the cabinet meeting said that the nature of crime has changed and criminals have formed gangs and there is no specific law to deal with this.

Which criminal will come under ROCC's purview?

According to the proposed bill, the criminal against whom more than one charge sheet has been filed in the court in the last ten years and the court has taken cognizance of it or someone who, as a member of an organized crime gang, commits an offence which is cognizable and punishable for three years or more will come under the purview of the ROCC.

The proposed bill said that organized crime includes violence or intimidation or coercion by a person or a member of an organized crime gang. A criminal gang has been defined as any group of criminals of two or more people involved in violence and intimidation.

The bill provides for capital punishment or life imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 1 lakh in case of the death of the victim.

Also, criminal conspiracy, giving shelter to the members of a criminal gang shall be punishable with imprisonment for a minimum term of five years which may extend to imprisonment for life. Along with this, a provision has been made for a minimum fine of Rs 5 lakh.

Imprisonment up to lifetime term for acquiring property through organized crime

In addition to this, the bill provides for a minimum imprisonment of three years, which can be life imprisonment, for acquiring property from organized crime. Also, there is a provision of imprisonment for a maximum of three years and a fine for a public servant abetting an organized crime.

The cabinet has also given its nod to three policies namely Rajasthan State Forest Policy, Climate Change Policy, and Rajasthan E-Waste Management Policy. The policies are aimed at the systematic development and management of forests in the state, conservation of natural resources, reducing, reusing and recycling e-waste, and minimizing the damage caused to the environment.

The cabinet has also amended the Land Allotment Policy for the free allotment of land at the martyr's birthplace to build the martyr's memorial.