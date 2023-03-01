Rajasthan: More than 1 lakh complaints against Multi State Credit Co-operative Societies | Representative Image

More than 1 lakh complaints have been registered so far on the Rajasthan government portal against Multi State Credit Co-operative Societies frauds amounting to Rs 2 thousand 84 crores. Most of the complaints (over 20000) have come from Jodhpur which is the home town of both CM Ashok Gehlot and the union minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.



The Co-operative department is running this portal for more than two years to facilitate the victims of alleged financial fraud of Multi State Credit Co-operative Societies; In addition to this, a vigilance committee has also been constituted to prevent the recurrence of scams and irregularities in these societies.



The data of the portal shows that around 1.12 lakh complaints have been registered amounting to Rs 2084 crores and the number is increasing every signal day.



The maximum number of complaints (around 43000) have come from the four districts of Jodhpur division namely Jodhpur, Barmer, Pali and Jalor.



Looking at this huge number of complaints the government has authorized all the Upper District and Sessions Courts of the state to hear and dispose of the cases related to these societies so that the victims of the Credit Co-operative Society get speedy justice.



Principal Secretary of the Cooperative Department Shreya Guha in a recent meeting of the vigilance committee said ‘this decision has been taken in view of a large number of complaints from investors who have been cheated by credit co-operative societies.’



She said that 33 District and Sessions Courts of the state were earlier empowered to hear and dispose of such cases so now petitions of the victims can be filed in 313 courts in the state.