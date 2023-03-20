Rajasthan Crime: Ajmer man kidnapped by 'unhapppy' in-laws, nose chopped off

Representative pic

Jaipur: A man from the Ajmer district in Rajasthan was kidnapped and his nose was cut-off by the relatives of his wife who disapproved of their marriage, the Police said on Monday.

𝗔𝗯𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱, 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗡𝗮𝗴𝗮𝘂𝗿: 𝗩𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗺

Sunil Kumar, the Station House Officer of Gegal, Ajmer, stated that on Monday, the victim lodged a police complaint accusing his wife's brother and other relatives of abducting him on March 18 and transporting him to a village in Nagaur district, where they cut-off his nose.

Kumar stated that some of the suspects have been apprehended and are currently under interrogation in relation to the incident.

𝗪𝗶𝗳𝗲'𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝗱𝗻'𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗴𝗲

The man got married a while ago and his wife's family did not approve of the marriage, he said. He stated that the man tied the knot some time ago, but his in-laws did not consent to the marriage.