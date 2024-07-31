Worli Spa Murder: Santosh Sherekar’s ₹12 Lakh ‘Supari’ Leads To Brutal Killing Of Gurusiddhappa Waghmare; Accused Remanded Until August 3

Gurusiddhappa Waghmare aka Chulbul Pandey brutally murdered inside a Spa in Mumbai's Worli | Ankit Salvi

Mumbai: Santosh Sherekar (50), main accused in the brutal killing of Soft Touch Spa owner Gurusiddhappa Waghmare (50), gave a “supari '' (contract) of Rs 12 Lakhs to Mohammad Firoz Ansari(26) and Saqib Ansari(28) to execute the murder. Waghmare aka Chulbul Pande was repeatedly stabbed by the contract killers inside Soft touch Spa center located Manjrekar compound, L R papan Marg near Worli Naka on July 24.

The police have recovered Rs 9.88 lakh cash, a scooter, a blood- stained scissor and a chopper and clothes of Mohammad and Shaqib Ansari. Investigation revealed that Mohammad and Shaqib Ansari slit the neck of Waghmare and removed all the gold chains which he was wearing. The chains are yet to be recovered.

Police sources said it was Mohommad Ansari who instructed Mary Joseph, girl friend of Waghmare, to bring him to Soft Touch Spa. Accordingly, Mary (22) brought Waghmare to the spa late at night. Once there, she encouraged him to drink alcohol and gave him a relaxing massage. This caused Waghmare to fall asleep, making it easier for the other two accused to enter the spa and execute the murder.

During the hearing for remand at the magistrate's case at Sewri on Wednesday public prosecutor Ravindra Patil said, “The accused brutally murdered Waghmare. I request three days' police custody for all five accused to investigate further and collect evidence. This is crucial, as it will support the case for either a life sentence or death penalty due to the brutal nature of the murder of Waghmare.”

The court then granted the custody of Santosh Sherekar, Mohammad Ansari, Saqib Ansari, Shamshad Ansari(32) and Mary Joseph(22) till August 3 for further investigation. According to sources, when Waghmare's murder was reported, many people in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai celebrated with fireworks and sweets.

A close aide of Waghmare told FPJ that Waghmare posed a threat to spa owners who were actually running brothels. The police are also investigating other spa owners' involvement in the murder and are trying to find out who paid a total of Rs 12 lakh to Shergekar to have Waghmare killed.

Worli Police Station Senior PI Mr. Ravindra Katkar said, "We will question all people whose names Waghmare had tattooed on his body.” The accused were booked under sections 103(1) Murder, 61(2) Conspiracy and 3(5) joint criminal liability when two or more individuals act with a common intention of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.