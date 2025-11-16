Mumbai Tunnel Accident: 36-Year-Old Labourer Crushed To Death By Loco Machine In Malad | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 36-year-old labourer, Chaitanya Mahali, was crushed to death under a loco machine while working in a tunnel meant to dig a drain in the MDP Creek Road area of Malad West on Thursday. Mahali was assisting a fitter by providing equipment inside the tunnel with 25 other labourers.

The Bangur Nagar police have registered an FIR against Vijaykumar Sahu, 41, the loco machine driver, for alleged negligence. As per the complainant, Jalsar Naik, 35, who is also a labourer, a large digging machine was operating in the tunnel and a loco machine was being used to transport the excavated material out.

They suddenly heard Mahali screaming in pain, after which they found him crushed between the loco machine and the tunnel wall in a narrow space. He was pulled out and rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West but was declared dead in the evening.

