World Water Day 2022: BMC shares video on how they provide clean water to Mumbaikars

Water is an essential element for any living being on Earth. In fact without water no living being might not even have born on the Earth. It might have been same like as any other planet without human beings or animals.

If we want the food chain to run smoothly as it is all the living beings need access of clean water. Considering the importance of water, World Water Day is celebrated to address all the issues related to water and find solution on them.

World Water Day marks on 22 March every year. United Nations started observing this day since 1993. The motive behind celebration of this day is to create awareness water scarcity in the world.

On this day, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shared glimpses of what how they take to provide clean water to every Mumbaikar everyday. The visuals, shared on social media, ran from featuring the source of Mumabi's water Tansa Dam, Bhandup based Water Power Plant and its Sub Engineer G. Sandeep, to displaying data and statistics over the purity and goo health of the liquid supplied by BMC.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 01:45 PM IST