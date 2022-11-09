World Urdu day: Do you know Oxford dictionary have these Urdu words in it

Mumbai: If you are born in India, and that means any part of India, Urdu is the language that you must have come across in its purest or hybrid form. The language is even liked by the Oxford English Dictionary, which has words listed throughout its collection. On Wednesday, November 9, Urdu is being celebrated all around the world on the occasion of "World Urdu Day."

The words that belong to Urdu and are now in the OED include "bandobast" and, after literally "deckoing" the arrangements, "Abba" (father), "Accha" (okay, good), "Gulab Jamun," "Mirch Masala," "Keema," "Chowkidar," "Funda," and "Chamcha."

Urdu, along with Hindi and Sanskrit, is the oldest language and, literally speaking, a display of Indian culture. Though the most real and oldest words are not frequently in used today, there are rhetoric, which belong to Urdu and which the Oxford English Dictionary has included in its collection.

Urdu, before being replaced by the East India Company against Persian, was earlier known as the "Hindustani" language, and its basic roots can be traced to the "Daur (reign)" of Moghul King Shah Jahan. Though the language was in its infancy at the time, there are numerous documentary evidences that prove that the language was used by locals.

The 400-year-old language has maintained its charm in the 21st century. Everything has become online, and for that, English is a must. However, there are some Urdu words that "English" enjoys as well. And these words are included in the Oxford English Dictionary.

Shahid Latif, editor (Madeer in Urdu), explains that the process is entirely dependent on the OED's meticulous research and analysis. Latif said, "Urdu has major influence from Persian and Arabic." The words derived from Urdu are being included in the OED with a proper announcement. For example, "Bandobast," in which band means protection and bast means tightly wrapping, is part of the OED. Apart from it, "decko" is also a word that was included in the English language long before independence, bought from the Urdu word "dekho" and used by the British police to "check out" anything suspicious.