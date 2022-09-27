World Tourism Day: Maharashtra secure second place for comprehensive tourism development

Dhananjay Sawalkar receiving the award as Maharashtra secured the second best state in terms of overall tourism development. |

Mumbai: Maharashtra state has secured second place in the best state category for comprehensive tourism development. The state has achieved the position for the first time in the history of national tourim awards.

The Joint Director, Maharashtra Tourism, Dr Dhananjay Sawalkar, received the award on the occasion of the national tourism award held on World Tourism Day on September 27. The award was presented by the vice president of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. G. Kishan Reddy and secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Arvind Singh, were present during the event.

September 27 is World Tourism Day. On this occasion, the ministry of tourism, government of India, conducts national tourism awards in different categories such as hotels, tour operators, tour guides, niche tourism, rural and responsible tourism, along with best performing states and civic management bodies.

The tourism department had earlier formed a committee of expert stakeholders for scrutiny of the applications filled by the applicants.

Out of total applications, eight stakeholders in different categories from Maharashtra received the prestigious national awards.

The awards include

1) Maharashtra is the second best state in terms of overall tourism development.

2) Panchgani Municipal Council in category B for Civic Management of a tourism destination received by Ruchesh Jaywanshi, Collector, Satara.

3) Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, 5 Star Delux category.

4) Atmantan Wellness Resort, Mulshi, Pune for Wellness Tourism under Niche Tourism, received by Sharmilee Agrawal Kapur.

5) Chandan Bhadasawale received Saguna Baug Agri Tourism for rural tourism.

6) Western Routes, Pune, for Best Responsible Tourism Project Initiative received by Jayesh Paranjape.

7) Manmohan Goyal received the Geetee Travels award in the Tourist Transporters category.

8) Orix India Auto Infrastructure Services Limited in category 1 for Transport, received by Sawati M. Prabhudesai.

9) Captain Vikas Gokhale received the Best B&B award from Dala Rooster in Panchgani.

What the minister have said

On receiving the award, Dhananjay Sawalkar said that for several years, Maharashtra has been recognised on the industrial front due to the industrial progress we have been making.

However, now, Maharashtra will also be known to lead in the tourism sector. This award has encouraged us to do better in the future, considering the immense potential the state holds.

He said, "The Maharashtra state has unlimited attractions, superior connectivity, huge networks of stakeholders and what not. We will soon receive the recognition we deserve. This truly is a new beginning for Maharashtra and all the stakeholders. "