World Mental Health Day 2025: Experts Urge Access To Mental Health Services During Emergencies | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: Every year, World Mental Health Day highlights the importance of psychological well-being and access to mental health care. This year, the theme — “Access to Services – Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies” — draws attention to a pressing concern: during disasters, mental health support must remain a priority.

Psychological Impact of Emergencies

Natural calamities, pandemics, conflicts, and other emergencies not only strain communities but also exacerbate psychological stress and trauma. Experts warn that without timely intervention, emotional wounds such as anxiety, grief, and post-traumatic stress can persist long after physical recovery.

Expert Insights on Mental Health in Crises

Dr. Sonal Anand, Consultant Psychiatrist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, emphasises: “In times of crisis, mental health care must not be an afterthought — it must be woven into the very fabric of relief efforts, so no one is left to suffer in silence.”

To mitigate long-term damage, mental health services must be integrated into emergency response plans. Strategies include mobile clinics, telepsychiatry, community support networks, and training first responders in psychological first aid. Vulnerable groups — children, the elderly, and displaced persons — require particular attention, along with culturally sensitive counseling and awareness campaigns to reduce stigma.

Call to Action for Stakeholders

Stakeholders — governments, NGOs, health systems, and donors — are urged to allocate resources proactively, empower local mental health professionals, and strengthen community-based resilience. “Rebuilding after a disaster is not just about infrastructure; it’s about restoring minds,” Dr. Anand adds.

This World Mental Health Day, the message is clear: mental health is not optional in emergencies — it is essential.

